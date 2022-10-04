Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 513,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,526. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Funko by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 757,101 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,896,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in Funko by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 221,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Funko by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 212,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Funko by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

