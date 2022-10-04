Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 513,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,526. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Funko by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 757,101 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,896,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in Funko by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 221,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Funko by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 212,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Funko by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

