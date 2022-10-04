Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading 2.2% Higher

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.90 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.90 ($0.51). 28,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 679,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.99. The company has a market cap of £151.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.56.

In other Funding Circle news, insider Oliver White purchased 129,870 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £50,649.30 ($61,200.22).

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

