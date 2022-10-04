fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Stake Increased by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned about 0.16% of fuboTV worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after buying an additional 937,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $27,764,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in fuboTV by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 723,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in fuboTV by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 321,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.46.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 151,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,717,957. The stock has a market cap of $759.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

