Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $9.94

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $10.50. Frontier Group shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 2,743 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ULCC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP raised its stake in Frontier Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group



Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

