Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.87. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 161.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 326,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 791.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 707,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 628,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

