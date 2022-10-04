Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 248,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth $8,107,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,927,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 2.7 %

About Franklin Covey

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,188. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

