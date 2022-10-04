Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up to $15.68

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $16.56. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 2,190 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. Compass Point decreased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Up 8.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Announces Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -46.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 20.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Great Mountain Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at $73,046,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 191,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading

