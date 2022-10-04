Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 4,583 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $9,871,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $30.43. 79,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

