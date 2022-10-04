Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises approximately 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 210.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 33.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 53.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.22. 27,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

