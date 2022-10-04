Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $1,184,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.13. 711,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average is $117.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

