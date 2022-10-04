Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,923 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.34. 126,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.83. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

