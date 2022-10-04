Forte Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of FLDR stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79.

