Forte Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Forte Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trinity Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Trinity Capital by 22.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 33.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at $174,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $391.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.83. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 24,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,849.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $49,929.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at $298,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 24,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $391,151.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,849.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,152 shares of company stock valued at $536,587 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

