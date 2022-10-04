FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FormFactor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FORM stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. 2,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.