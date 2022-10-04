Formation Fi (FORM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.18 Million

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a market cap of $3.18 million and $466,436.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi launched on April 1st, 2021. Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Formation Fi’s official website is formation.fi.

Formation Fi Coin Trading

