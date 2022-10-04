Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 411,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

FOR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. 208,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $557.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.73. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.80 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,800 shares of company stock worth $110,939. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

