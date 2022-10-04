Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases Shares of 1,900 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.76. 3,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,185. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

