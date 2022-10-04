Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $809,193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $106,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,970,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after acquiring an additional 323,351 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.3 %

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

