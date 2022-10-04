Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $14.77 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $155.00. 10,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average is $171.40. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

