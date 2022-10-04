Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 7,580,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of FL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. 46,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,601. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $58,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,657,672 shares in the company, valued at $436,942,837.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,645 shares of company stock worth $3,422,290. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Foot Locker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 378.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 43.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

