FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) COO Acquires $17,966.00 in Stock

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) COO Luciano B. Bonanni acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,788.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FONAR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. 27,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FONAR in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

