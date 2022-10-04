Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,047. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $86.82.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 291,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 143.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 71.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 86.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

