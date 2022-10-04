FolgoryUSD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $45.00 Million (USDF)

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, FolgoryUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. FolgoryUSD has a total market cap of $45.00 million and $443,163.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FolgoryUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.20 or 0.99911599 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00052095 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00078443 BTC.

FolgoryUSD Profile

FolgoryUSD (CRYPTO:USDF) is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official message board for FolgoryUSD is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a.

FolgoryUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolgoryUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FolgoryUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FolgoryUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FolgoryUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.