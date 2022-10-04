Folder Protocol (FOL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,786.00

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Folder Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

