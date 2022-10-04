FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,498 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $63,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in FMC by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in FMC by 2.3% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.80. 12,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,429. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.