Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FLC stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.