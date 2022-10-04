Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of FLC stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
