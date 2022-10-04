Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PFO stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

