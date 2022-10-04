Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of PFO stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $13.10.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
