Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $45,044,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Price Performance

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

