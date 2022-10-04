Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Cut by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $98.70. 72,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

