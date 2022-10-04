First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

First Western Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.71. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,243.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $128,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $45,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,491.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $25,243.25. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,003 shares of company stock valued at $416,864. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Western Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Western Financial

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.