First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of MYFW stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.71. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Western Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
