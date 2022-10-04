First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Family Legacy Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 2.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Family Legacy Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

