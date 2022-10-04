First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $148.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.00.

FRC opened at $134.64 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.67. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

