First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $130.35 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,890,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 968.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 68,007 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

