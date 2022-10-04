First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $148.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.00.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FRC opened at $134.64 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $130.35 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average is $152.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 968.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 68,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

