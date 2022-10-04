First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,621. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

