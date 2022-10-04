First Hawaiian Bank Sells 622 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

FedEx Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FDX opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.50 and its 200-day moving average is $213.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

