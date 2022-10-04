First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,158 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 24,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

