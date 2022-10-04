First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 676 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Stryker by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $209.84 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

About Stryker



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

