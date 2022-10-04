First Hawaiian Bank Has $7.85 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,958 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 181,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 633.4% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

