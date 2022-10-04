First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $377.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.76. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,575,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

