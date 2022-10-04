First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE BR opened at $148.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

