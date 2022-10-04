First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 60,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.89.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

