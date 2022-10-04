First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,267,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

