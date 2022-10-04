First Hawaiian Bank Buys 4,583 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $63,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

