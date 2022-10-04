First Hawaiian Bank Buys 32,418 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $338,853,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,749,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,016,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,279,000. Brightworth boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,842,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,338,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

IXUS stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $74.28.

