First Hawaiian Bank Buys 10,148 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5,726.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,427 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 51,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 144,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

