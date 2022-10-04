First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,021 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $3,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 3.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Shares of HZNP opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

