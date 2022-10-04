First Ascent Asset Management LLC Purchases 47,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 1.49% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 195,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

