First Ascent Asset Management LLC Increases Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

