First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SCHRODERS IS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after buying an additional 185,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

